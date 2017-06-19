BBC Sport - Queen's Club 2017: Nick Kyrgios retires after awkward slip
Kyrgios retires from Queen's after awkward slip
- From the section Tennis
Australia's Nick Kyrgios retires injured from his opening match at Queen's Club after slipping awkwardly at 4-4 in the first set of his match against Donald Young.
