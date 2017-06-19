Queen's Club 2017: Nick Kyrgios out of Aegon Championships with injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Kyrgios retires from Queen's after awkward slip

2017 Aegon Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 19-25 June

Nick Kyrgios suffered a blow to his Wimbledon hopes as he was forced to withdraw from the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club because of injury.

The 22-year-old Australian, ranked 20th in the world, was playing American Donald Young in the first round when he slipped and fell at the baseline.

After courtside treatment to his hip, he continued until the tie-break, but retired after Young took it 7-3.

Kyrgios withdrew from recent events in Monte Carlo and Rome with a hip injury.

"This is a big tournament but I think when you've got Wimbledon, or any of the Grand Slams, looming, you don't hang in there," former Davis Cup captain John Lloyd told BBC Sport.

"With Wimbledon coming, you can't take any chances."

Kyrgios beat Rafael Nadal on his way to the Wimbledon quarter-finals three years ago, and lost to eventual champion Andy Murray in the fourth round last year.

Young will play Janko Tipsarevic or Viktor Troicki in the second round.

Wimbledon starts at the All England Club on Monday, 3 July.