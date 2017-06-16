Queen's 2017: Dan Evans, Juan Martin del Potro out of Aegon Championships

Evans is ranked 54th in the world, while Del Potro is back in the top 30 after struggling with injury in recent years

2017 Aegon Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 19-25 June

British number three Dan Evans and 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro will both miss the Aegon Championships at Queen's because of injury.

Evans, 27, retired against Germany's Dustin Brown in the recent Surbiton Trophy with a calf injury, missing this week's Nottingham Open as a result.

Argentina's Del Potro, 28, is still struggling with the groin problem that hampered him at the French Open.

It is not known if they will be fit for Wimbledon, which starts on 3 July.

World number one Andy Murray heads the field at Queen's, aiming for a record sixth title.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic are also playing in the west London event.

However, French Open winner Rafa Nadal has also pulled out of the tournament after being advised to rest by his doctor.

Following the withdrawals of Evans and Del Potro, Britain's James Ward has been given a wild card as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

The 30-year-old, who was a semi-finalist at Queen's in 2011, has only played once on the ATP tour this year - losing to Evans at Surbiton - and is currently ranked outside the top 1,000.

