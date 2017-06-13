Aegon Championships 2017: Rafael Nadal withdraws from Queen's Club

Nadal has won 10 French Open titles in 13 years

Former champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club after being advised to rest by his doctor.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who won a record 10th French Open on Sunday, said he had had a "long clay court season".

"My body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon," said world number two Nadal, Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010.

The Aegon Championships start on 19 June, and Wimbledon on 3 July.

Nadal added: "I am sad to make this decision because I love Queen's, I won the tournament in 2008 and every time I reached the Wimbledon final it was after playing Queen's."

Britain's Andy Murray, the world number one, will defend his title at the Aegon Championships, which will feature four of the world's top 10 men.