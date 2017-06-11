French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka to win the tournament for a 10th time

Spain's Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open title with a dominant victory over Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the men's singles final.

Nadal, 31, won 6-2 6-3 6-1 to become the first man to win the same Grand Slam event 10 times in the Open era.

Wawrinka, 32, beat world number one Andy Murray in the semi-finals but was outclassed at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Nadal has now won 15 Grand Slam titles, with this one being his first in three years.

