French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka to win the tournament for a 10th time
-
- From the section Tennis
Spain's Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open title with a dominant victory over Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the men's singles final.
Nadal, 31, won 6-2 6-3 6-1 to become the first man to win the same Grand Slam event 10 times in the Open era.
Wawrinka, 32, beat world number one Andy Murray in the semi-finals but was outclassed at Roland Garros on Sunday.
Nadal has now won 15 Grand Slam titles, with this one being his first in three years.
More to follow.