Dan Evans injures calf during Surbiton Trophy quarter-final

Evans reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January but was knocked out in round one at the French Open

Dan Evans was forced to retire from his quarter-final at the Aegon Surbiton Trophy after injuring his left calf.

The British number four was leading Germany's Dustin Brown 6-3 4-2 when he began hopping in pain after pushing off on his left leg to return a serve.

Evans, 27, will have a scan on Monday, with the start of Wimbledon, where he reached round three last year, just three weeks away.

Fellow Briton Heather Watson is through to the final of the women's event.

Watson defeated compatriot Harriet Dart 6-1 6-2 and will play Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova in Sunday's final.