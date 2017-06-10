French Open: Jelena Ostapenko beats Simona Halep to win first Grand Slam

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko produced a remarkable comeback to beat Romania's Simona Halep 4-6 6-4 6-3 in a thrilling French Open women's singles final.

Halep, who would have become world number one with a win, won the first set and was 3-0 ahead in the second.

However, Ostapenko, 20, fought back to take the second set at Roland Garros.

Halep led 3-1 in the final set, but Ostapenko, ranked 47th in the world, rallied with a fine fightback to claim her first Grand Slam title.

Halep was playing in her second French Open final, after losing in three sets to Maria Sharapova in 2014.

More to follow.