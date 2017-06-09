French Open 2017: Alfie Hewett reaches singles and doubles finals in Paris

Hewett won silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympics after losing to doubles partners Gordon Reid in the final

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May- 11 June Coverage: Listen to live radio commentary and follow text coverage of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Britain's Alfie Hewett reached two wheelchair finals at the French Open, including his first in Grand Slam singles, with victories on Friday.

Hewett, 19, beat Japan's Shingo Kunieda 6-4 6-4 in the singles semi-final and will also compete the doubles final with compatriot Gordon Reid.

The 2016 Wimbledon men's doubles winners beat Maikel Scheffers and Gustavo Fernandez 4-6 6-3 10-8.

Inspired to play tennis? Find out how to get into tennis in our special guide.

Hewett will play Argentine Fernandez in Saturday's singles final.

Hewett and Reid will play French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer, who beat them in the final of the 2016 Rio Olympics, in the doubles final.

Elsewhere, Britain's Jordanne Whiley lost in the women's doubles semi-final alongside the Netherlands' Diede de Groot, having been knocked out of the singles on Thursday in the quarter-final.