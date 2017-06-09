French Open 2017: Alfie Hewett reaches singles and doubles finals in Paris

Alfie Hewett
Hewett won silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympics after losing to doubles partners Gordon Reid in the final
Britain's Alfie Hewett reached two wheelchair finals at the French Open, including his first in Grand Slam singles, with victories on Friday.

Hewett, 19, beat Japan's Shingo Kunieda 6-4 6-4 in the singles semi-final and will also compete the doubles final with compatriot Gordon Reid.

The 2016 Wimbledon men's doubles winners beat Maikel Scheffers and Gustavo Fernandez 4-6 6-3 10-8.

Hewett will play Argentine Fernandez in Saturday's singles final.

Hewett and Reid will play French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer, who beat them in the final of the 2016 Rio Olympics, in the doubles final.

Elsewhere, Britain's Jordanne Whiley lost in the women's doubles semi-final alongside the Netherlands' Diede de Groot, having been knocked out of the singles on Thursday in the quarter-final.

