Milos Raonic and coach Richard Krajicek end working partnership

  • From the section Tennis
Milos Raonic
Raonic failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals in his two Grand Slams working with Krajicek

World number six Milos Raonic has parted company with coach Richard Krajicek after only six months.

The 26-year-old Canadian appointed former Wimbledon champion Krajicek in December and reached two finals.

He failed to win a title, however, and lost in the last 16 of the French Open to world number 21 Pablo Carreno Busta.

"This decision has been a mutual one," Raonic said. "I would like to thank Richard for his help with my game, his dedication and professionalism."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired