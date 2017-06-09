Milos Raonic and coach Richard Krajicek end working partnership
World number six Milos Raonic has parted company with coach Richard Krajicek after only six months.
The 26-year-old Canadian appointed former Wimbledon champion Krajicek in December and reached two finals.
He failed to win a title, however, and lost in the last 16 of the French Open to world number 21 Pablo Carreno Busta.
"This decision has been a mutual one," Raonic said. "I would like to thank Richard for his help with my game, his dedication and professionalism."