Milos Raonic and coach Richard Krajicek end working partnership

Raonic failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals in his two Grand Slams working with Krajicek

World number six Milos Raonic has parted company with coach Richard Krajicek after only six months.

The 26-year-old Canadian appointed former Wimbledon champion Krajicek in December and reached two finals.

He failed to win a title, however, and lost in the last 16 of the French Open to world number 21 Pablo Carreno Busta.

"This decision has been a mutual one," Raonic said. "I would like to thank Richard for his help with my game, his dedication and professionalism."