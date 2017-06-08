BBC Sport - Andy Murray: Ivan Lendl & Jamie Delgado think Scot is getting back to his best

'Murray getting back to his best'

  • From the section Tennis

Ivan Lendl says Andy Murray paid the price for playing so much last season to reach world number one but is "doing fine" as he looks to recover his form ahead of his French Open semi-final against Stan Wawrinka.

