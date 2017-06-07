BBC Sport - French Open 2017: John McEnroe says Novak Djokovic "gave up" in loss to Dominic Thiem

'He gave up' - McEnroe on 'shocking' Djokovic capitulation

  • From the section Tennis

Former world number one John McEnroe says reigning champion Novak Djokovic "gave up" during his straight-sets French Open quarter-final defeat by Dominic Thiem.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic loses to Dominic Thiem in French Open quarter-finals

Top videos

Video

'He gave up' - McEnroe on 'shocking' Djokovic capitulation

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pakistan in ascendency as rain stops play

Video

Pakistan power through South Africa top order

Video

De Villiers falls for first ODI golden duck

Video

The moment NZ capsize in America's Cup

  • From the section News
Video

Gatland: 'Not a lot of difference'

  • From the section Wales
Video

Rashford relishes England & Man Utd competition

Video

'I might be back next week!'

Video

Buttler's late rally helps England to Trophy win

Video

Archive: Five great Defoe goals

Video

Butland on England's Royal Marine boot camp

Video

Dangerman Williamson removed on 87

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired