BBC Sport - French Open 2017: John McEnroe says Novak Djokovic "gave up" in loss to Dominic Thiem
'He gave up' - McEnroe on 'shocking' Djokovic capitulation
- From the section Tennis
Former world number one John McEnroe says reigning champion Novak Djokovic "gave up" during his straight-sets French Open quarter-final defeat by Dominic Thiem.
READ MORE: Novak Djokovic loses to Dominic Thiem in French Open quarter-finals
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired