French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic loses to Dominic Thiem in quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open following a straight-sets defeat by Dominic Thiem.

The Serbian second seed was second best throughout to powerful-hitting Thiem, losing 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in Paris.

It is the Austrian sixth-seed's first victory over Djokovic and he will now play Rafael Nadal in the last four.

Nadal reached the semis after fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta withdrew from their match with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-2 2-0.

Fourth seed Nadal is aiming to win a record 10th title at Roland Garros.

Both matches were delayed from Tuesday because of rain.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired