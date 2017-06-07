French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic loses to Dominic Thiem in quarter-finals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open following a straight-sets defeat by Dominic Thiem.

The Serbian second seed was second best throughout to powerful-hitting Thiem, losing 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-0 in Paris.

It is the Austrian sixth-seed's first victory over Djokovic and he will now play Rafael Nadal in the last four.

Nadal reached the semis after fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta withdrew from their match with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-2 2-0.

Fourth seed Nadal is aiming to win a record 10th title at Roland Garros.

Both matches were delayed from Tuesday because of rain.

More to follow.