Andy Murray set for French Open quarter-final against Kei Nishikori

French Open quarter-finals Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: Wednesday, 7 June Time: 15:00 BST approx Coverage: Live radio commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Andy Murray will look to make amends for last year's US Open defeat when he takes on Kei Nishikori in the French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Murray and Nishikori will meet on Court Philippe Chatrier at around 15:00 BST.

The Briton, 30, lost a dramatic five-set contest when they met at the same stage in New York last September.

Surprisingly, the Japanese player struggled to even recall the match when asked on Monday: "I don't even know if I won or lost. I won?"

It was only his second win over Murray, who has since taken his tally to eight victories having beaten Nishikori in the Davis Cup, Olympics and ATP Finals in 2016.

After a slow start to 2017 as he struggled with injuries and illness, the world number one has found his form at Roland Garros.

Impressive wins over Juan Martin del Potro and Karen Khachanov in the last two rounds have suggested Murray is capable of matching last year's run to the final.

"I'm happy with where my game's at," the Scot said after his fourth-round win.

"Everything is going pretty well just now. I'm feeling good going into the middle part of the second week."

Wednesday's order of play Time (BST) Court Philippe Chatrier Court Suzanne Lenglen 10:00 Rafael Nadal v Pablo Carreno Busta Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem 13:00 Karolina Pliskova v Caroline Garcia Simona Halep v Elina Svitolina 15:00 approx Andy Murray v Kei Nishikori Stan Wawrinka v Marin Cilic

And the Wimbledon champion does at least remember his New York defeat last year, which came three weeks after he won Olympic gold in Rio.

"I obviously lost against him at the US Open," Murray said. "He plays well on the clay, obviously, and is very solid off both wings."

If Murray has had his health issues in 2017, Nishikori has struggled with injuries throughout his career, a right wrist hampering him this season after hip and rib problems in 2016.

The 27-year-old Japanese player has already played one five-set match in Paris and twice lost sets 6-0.

However, he has only spent 20 minutes more on court than Murray, at 11 hours and 24 minutes, and says he will be ready after a day off.

"I think physically, I'm OK," Nishikori said.

"It's not easy. Long matches. I'm a little bit sore, but I'm sure it's going to be okay. I have one day rest [on Tuesday].

"I'll try to be physically ready for a long, tough match."

Analysis

BBC Sport tennis correspondent Russell Fuller at Roland Garros

Murray has an excellent record against Nishikori, but will still have vivid memories of the defeat he suffered at last year's US Open.

The Japanese won the deciding set of their quarter-final 7-5: Murray had led by two sets to one but became distracted by a malfunctioning sound system and a yellow butterfly.

Nishikori has had a more gruelling passage to the last eight: he has twice lost a set 6-0, appears hindered by back trouble and will need to play as he did in New York to topple the rapidly improving world number one.