French Open 2017: Jelena Ostapenko shocks Caroline Wozniacki

Unseeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko became the first teenager to reach the French Open women's semi-finals since 2007 with a shock win against former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

The 19-year-old lost the first five games of her first major quarter-final before going on to win 4-6 6-2 6-2.

She will play Swiss 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky, who won 6-4 6-4 against France's Kristina Mladenovic.

"I'm really happy, I can't believe it," world number 47 Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko will meet 27-year-old Bacsinszky in their semi-final on Thursday - when both players celebrate their birthdays.

The pair eventually won their quarter-final matches after torrential rain interrupted the first two women's last-eight ties in Paris.

Two rain delays - totalling almost four hours - disrupted the day's play and meant Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's French Open quarter-finals were postponed until Wednesday.

Ostapenko is the first teenager to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals since Serbia's Ana Ivanovic and the first to book a place in a Grand Slam semi-final since American Madison Keys at the 2015 US Open.

Play was first stopped at 14:30 BST on Tuesday, resuming about 17:40 before they were forced off again soon after. Both matches started again about 18:30 and were concluded within minutes of each other inside the next half an hour.

"It was tough because we had to go away two times from the court," Ostapenko said.

"Caroline is a tough opponent, I knew I had to stay aggressive, I lost it sometimes but I found my game."

Wozniacki's wait goes on in wide-open draw

With pregnant Serena Williams missing and a number of notable early exits, a first-time Grand Slam women's singles champion will be crowned in Paris.

Wozniacki, 26, boasted the best pedigree of the eight players left in the draw, and was tipped by some observers to win her first major title.

The Dane ended the year as world number one in 2010 and 2011 and has reached two US Open finals without success.

The gulf in experience between Wozniacki, who was competing in her eighth Grand Slam quarter-final, and Ostapenko was huge.

The Latvian looked a little nervous as Wozniacki eased into a 5-0 lead in the first set, but pegged her back to 5-4 before Wozniacki broke her serve for a third time to clinch the opener.

Ostapenko took only two of 11 break points in the first set, but was more clinical when the chances continued to come in the second set.

Both players again struggled to hold their serve, exchanging breaks before Ostapenko rattled off three games in a row to lead 5-2.

Ostapenko served out for the set after the first three-hour rain delay, and then grew in confidence in the decider as Wozniacki wobbled.

Ostapenko broke her serve in the fifth game, going on to win the final five games to become the first Latvian women to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in the Open Era.

More to follow.