BBC Sport - French Open: Andy Murray reflects on 'terrible' London tragedy
Murray pays tribute to victims of 'terrible' UK terror attacks
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Andy Murray thanks the French Open crowd for "coming out to support the tennis" in his victory over Karen Khachanov following the "terrible" attacks in London and Manchester.
Pictures from ITV Sport.
READ MORE: Andy Murray beats Karen Khachanov to reach quarter-final
