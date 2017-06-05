French Open 2017: Kei Nishikori through to face Andy Murray at Roland Garros

Kei Nishikori Nishikori will meet Andy Murray in his seventh Grand Slam quarter-final - a record number for a Japanese man

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May- 11 June Coverage: Listen to live radio commentary and follow text coverage of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Kei Nishikori recovered from losing the first set to love to beat Fernando Verdasco 0-6 6-4 6-4 6-0 and set up a quarter-final with Andy Murray.

Nishikori, the eighth seed from Japan, won just 13 points in a bizarre first set against the Spaniard, but won the deciding fourth set in just 22 minutes.

"I lost my mind in the first set," Nishikori said. "After 6-0 down I knew I had to change something."

Seven of the top eight seeds remain in the men's draw.

Third seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland beat Gael Monfils to move into the last eight, and will now face seventh seed Marin Cilic.

Wawrinka, who could play Murray in the semi-finals, had to have treatment to his lower back during his 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 win on Court One, which ended French hopes of a first male champion since 1983.

Cilic was handed a place in the quarter-finals when Kevin Anderson had to withdraw with an injury.

South African Anderson, who beat Britain's Kyle Edmund in the third round, was 6-3 3-0 down to Cilic when he pulled out.

Murray earlier powered into the last eight with a clinical performance to see off Russian Karen Khachanov.

Tomas Berdych - knocked out by Khachanov in the second round - has parted company with coach Goran Ivanisevic.

The former Wimbledon champion joined Berdych's coaching team last August.

"Goran and I will not be working together anymore," Berdych said on Twitter. "I enjoyed the ride and we will remain great friends.

"Wish him all the best in the future and I am committed to go after my goals with current team."