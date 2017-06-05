French Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep into last eight

Karolina Pliskova is one of only three top-10 seeds in the last eight

Second seed Karolina Pliskova came through a tricky match against world number 97 Veronica Cepede Royg to make the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Czech Pliskova was shocked in the first set by the Paraguayan but won 2-6 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 51 minutes.

Third seed Simona Halep of Romania is also through after she thrashed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-1.

Halep, the 2014 runner-up, swept aside her 21st-seeded opponent from Spain in exactly one hour.

It was the Romanian's first win over Suarez Navarro on clay in six attempts.

She will play fifth seed Elina Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals after she came from 2-5 down in the final set to beat Petra Martic.

Elina Svitolina has won four WTA Tour singles titles this year

Svitolina, 22, needed treatment to her back and was in massive trouble at 0-30 down at 2-5 in the third.

But she somehow rallied to win 4-6 6-3 7-5 and thanked the crowd for their support.

"You give me this energy to fight for every ball and I was trying to not let you down," she said.

"I decided to give everything I had, and to stay strong mentally. Today I was struggling a bit with my injury but hopefully I can recover well and be strong for the quarter-final."

In an all-French fourth-round match Caroline Garcia, the 28th seed, beat rival Alize Cornet 6-2 6-4.

With no former champions left in the draw, and Maria Sharapova and the pregnant Serena Williams not competing, the field is wide open.