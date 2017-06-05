French Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep into last eight
|French Open
|Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May-11 June
|Coverage: Live radio commentary and text coverage of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.
Second seed Karolina Pliskova came through a tricky match against world number 97 Veronica Cepede Royg to make the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.
Czech Pliskova was shocked in the first set by the Paraguayan but won 2-6 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 51 minutes.
Third seed Simona Halep of Romania is also through after she thrashed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-1.
Halep, the 2014 runner-up, swept aside her 21st-seeded opponent from Spain in exactly one hour.
It was the Romanian's first win over Suarez Navarro on clay in six attempts.
She will play fifth seed Elina Svitolina for a place in the semi-finals after she came from 2-5 down in the final set to beat Petra Martic.
Svitolina, 22, needed treatment to her back and was in massive trouble at 0-30 down at 2-5 in the third.
But she somehow rallied to win 4-6 6-3 7-5 and thanked the crowd for their support.
"You give me this energy to fight for every ball and I was trying to not let you down," she said.
"I decided to give everything I had, and to stay strong mentally. Today I was struggling a bit with my injury but hopefully I can recover well and be strong for the quarter-final."
In an all-French fourth-round match Caroline Garcia, the 28th seed, beat rival Alize Cornet 6-2 6-4.
With no former champions left in the draw, and Maria Sharapova and the pregnant Serena Williams not competing, the field is wide open.