French Open: Scot Jamie Murray reaches quarter-finals for first time

Scotland's Jamie Murray has reached the quarter-finals of the French Open doubles for the first time.

The 31-year-old and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, 35, beat Rohan Bopanna of India and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 7-6 6-2 on Sunday.

Murray and Soares will face the USA's Donald Young and Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez for a place in the semi-finals.

In 2016, Murray and Soares won the Australian and US Open doubles titles.

At fifth, the pair are now the highest seeds left in the men's doubles competition at Roland Garros.