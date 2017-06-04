French Open: Scot Jamie Murray reaches quarter-finals for first time

  • From the section Tennis
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the Australian Open and US Open titles last year

Scotland's Jamie Murray has reached the quarter-finals of the French Open doubles for the first time.

The 31-year-old and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, 35, beat Rohan Bopanna of India and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 7-6 6-2 on Sunday.

Murray and Soares will face the USA's Donald Young and Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez for a place in the semi-finals.

In 2016, Murray and Soares won the Australian and US Open doubles titles.

At fifth, the pair are now the highest seeds left in the men's doubles competition at Roland Garros.

