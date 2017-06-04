French Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki into quarter-finals

Caroline Wozniacki has never reached a French Open semi-final

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May- 11 June

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki moved into the French Open quarter-finals with a three-set win over Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The Dane, 26, had not reached the last eight at Roland Garros since 2010 but came through to win 6-1 4-6 6-2 against the eighth seed and 2009 champion.

Karolina Pliskova, the Czech second seed, is into round four after she beat Carina Witthoft of Germany 7-5 6-1.

Venus Williams and defending champion Garbine Muguruza play later on Sunday.

Only five of the top 10 seeds now remain in the draw.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is safely through to the fourth round after beating Poland's Magda Linette 6-4 7-5.