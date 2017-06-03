BBC Sport - French Open: Andy Murray hails 'big win' over Juan Martin del Potro

Murray hails 'big win' over Del Potro

  • From the section Tennis

World number one Andy Murray believes his 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 6-0 victory over Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro is a "big win" after searching for consistency in his opening two matches at the French Open.

MATCH REPORT: Murray beats Del Potro but Edmund loses

Top videos

Video

Murray hails 'big win' over Del Potro

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Buttler's late rally helps England to Trophy win

Video

5 great Defoe goals as he nears Bournemouth move

Video

Butland on England's Royal Marine boot camp

Video

Dangerman Williamson removed on 87

Video

England's Ball bowls Ronchi first ball

Video

New Arsenal signing's record-breaking own goal

Video

Look out! Buttler blast troubles cameraman

Video

England and NZ pause for minute's silence

Video

Watch Tiote's stunner against Arsenal

Video

Murray ready for Nishikori quarter-final

Video

Boult brilliantly catches England's Moeen

Video

Relieved Root survives run out scare

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired