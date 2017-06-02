Andre Agassi expects to coach Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Andre Agassi took up coaching duties with Novak Djokovic in person last week in Paris

Andre Agassi expects to continue his coaching relationship with world number two Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon next month.

The American former world number one began working with Djokovic at the French Open last week.

The pair have yet to decide on a long-term arrangement, but Agassi is ready to take it through to Wimbledon.

"If he wants me there, yeah, I will come and figure it out," Agassi told Eurosport.

"Whatever's practical and achievable, 100% I will make that effort."

Agassi, 47, won eight Grand Slam titles before retiring in 2006, and has since committed most of his time to his charitable foundation in Las Vegas.

He was lured back to the tennis circuit by a phone call in April from Djokovic, whose form has deserted him since he won his 12th Grand Slam title in Paris last year.

Speaking to Boris Becker - who was among the coaching team Djokovic split from in December - Agassi revealed it was his wife, 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf, who persuaded him to try out the role.

"I said: 'Listen, maybe I can help you over the phone, I don't think you need much, but this is not possible for me with the balance of my life'," said Agassi.

"Then Steffi said 'maybe you'll enjoy it.' I said, 'you think?' I respect her so much I said I'll go early, as I have to be in Paris anyway, and just get to know him."

The American also suggested he was not being paid by Djokovic for his time.

"I do it on my own time, I do it on my own dime," said Agassi.

"I don't want anything, I don't need anything. I want to help him and it helps the game. Him at his best is good for the game, and it's a way I can contribute."