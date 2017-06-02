French Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza reaches fourth round

Muguruza finished the match with an ace

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May- 11 June Coverage: Listen to live radio commentary and follow text coverage of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza reached the fourth round of the French Open with a 7-5 6-2 win over Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

The Spaniard has had a patchy year so far and is seeking to regain the form that enabled her to secure her first Grand Slam title in Paris last year.

The fourth seed took a tight first set that featured seven breaks of serve but improved in the second set.

Muguruza, 23, will face Shelby Rogers or Kristina Mladenovic in the last 16.

Contrasting fortunes for Goffin and Raonic

Goffin received medical treatment but was unable to continue

Belgian 10th seed David Goffin retired with an ankle injury after slipping while leading in the first set of his third-round match against Argentine Horacio Zeballos.

Goffin, who was 5-4 up on Court Suzanne Lenglen, was chasing a deep backhand and slid into a cover, hurting his right ankle.

But fifth seed Milos Raonic reached the last 16 after Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired through injury.

Raonic won the first set 6-1 in 21 minutes and led 1-0 in the second when the Spaniard retired at the changeover.

The Canadian will now face the winner of the third-round match between Grigor Dimitrov and Pablo Carreno Busta.