French Open 2017: Juan Martin del Potro consoles injured Nicolas Almagro

Del Potro has himself suffered from a series of injuries in recent years

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May- 11 June Coverage: Listen to live radio commentary and follow text coverage of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Juan Martin del Potro consoled his opponent Nicolas Almagro after the Spaniard quit their second round match in tears with a knee injury.

Del Potro helped a sobbing Almagro from the court and will now face Britain's Andy Murray in the third round.

Argentina's Del Potro is playing in his first French Open since 2012 having suffered a series of injuries.

"I wish you a speedy recovery. I can imagine what you are feeling. Strength," tweeted Del Potro.

World number one Murray came from a set down to beat Martin Klizan.

Almagro - a three time Roland Garros quarter-finalist - arrived in Paris having been forced to retire with a knee injury against Rafael Nadal in Rome

Wawrinka powers through

Elsewhere, third seed and former champion Stan Wawrinka progressed to round three with victory over Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

The Swiss, 32, won 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 against the world number 89.

Wawrinka won the French Open in 2015, beating Novak Djokovic in the final

But 13th seed Tomas Berdych has been knocked out, losing 7-5 6-4 6-4 to world number 53 Karen Khachanov.

Controversial Australian 18th seed Nick Kyrgios is also out after he was beaten 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2 by South African Kevin Anderson.

Seventh seed Marin Cilic reached the third round with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Russia's Konstantin Kravchuk.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, the eighth seed, progressed by beating Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-0 7-6 (7-5).

In the women's draw, fifth seed Elina Svitolina came from behind to beat Tsvetana Pironkova 3-6 6-3 6-2.

Ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska also dropped the first set but recovered to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 against Alison Van Uytvanck.