French Open 2017: Andy Murray fights back to reach French Open third round

Murray was beaten 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-4 by Novak Djokovic in last year's French Open final

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May- 11 June Coverage: Listen to live radio commentary and follow text coverage of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

World number one Andy Murray came from a set down to beat Martin Klizan and reach the French Open third round.

Murray lost the opening set on a tie-break but recovered to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

The Briton will now face Juan Martin del Potro after the Argentine progressed when his opponent Nicolas Almagro retired with a knee injury.

British number two Kyle Edmund also progressed after beating Renzo Olivo 7-5 6-3 6-1.

It is the first time Edmund has reached the third round of the French Open.

Murray, beaten by Novak Djokovic in last year's final, is bidding to win the tournament for the first time but struggled at times against Slovakian world number 50 Klizan.

"I expected it to be very tough," said Murray. "He goes for huge shots and on his forehand he can hit winners anywhere on the court.

"Sometimes you think you have hit a good shot and then he comes up with unbelievable power from a defensive position. It was very tough.

"I tried to play a solid match. As it went on I hit deeper and started to dictate more points."

