French Open 2017: Champion Garbine Muguruza survives scare to reach third round

Garbine Muguruza was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2015 before winning last year's French Open

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May- 11 June Coverage: Listen to live radio commentary and follow text coverage of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza survived a scare to beat world number 99 Anett Kontaveit 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 and reach the third round.

The fourth seed was a set and a break down but recovered to win in two hours and eight minutes.

The 23-year-old will now play Yulia Putintseva, seeded 27.

The women's draw is wide open, especially after world number one Angelique Kerber and British hope Johanna Konta went out in round one.

Watched by sister Serena - who will not play again this season because of her pregnancy - Venus Williams easily beat Kurumi Nara 6-3 6-1 to move into round three for the first time in five years.

Venus Williams - who has never won the French Open - is ranked 12 in the world

At 36 she is the oldest woman to reach the third round at the French Open since Billie Jean King in 1982.

Petra Kvitova's return to action came to an end in the second round as she lost 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) to Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

In the men's draw, home favourite and 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was given only the briefest of reprieves as he lost 7-5 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 to Argentine Renzo Olivio.

Olivio needed one game to turn his overnight advantage into victory and will now play Briton Kyle Edmund in the second round.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem was broken just once in a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Italian Simone Bolelli.