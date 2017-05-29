BBC Sport - French Open: Aljaz Bedene accuses Ryan Harrison of 'tanking'
Britain's Bedene accuses opponent of 'tanking'
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Aljaz Bedene says his American opponent Ryan Harrison "started to tank" during the second set of their first-round match at the French Open, effectively throwing the set away to help him win the third.
READ MORE: Aljaz Bedene beats 'tanking' Ryan Harrison in first round
