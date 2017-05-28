French Open: Petra Kvitova wins first match following knife attack

Kvitova was thrilled to be back playing after a traumatic six months

French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 28 May- 11 June Coverage: Listen to live radio commentary and follow text coverage of selected matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Petra Kvitova cried after winning her first match since being stabbed during a burglary at her home in December.

The Czech, 27, looked impressive in beating American Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 to reach round two of the French Open.

Kvitova suffered career-threatening injuries to her left hand in the attack in her home in Prague, but battled back to take her place in Paris.

The two-time Wimbledon champion said: "It's a pleasure to be here and I'm happy I made the decision to play."

Kvitova supporters decked out in matching T-shirts saying 'Courage, Belief, Pojd ('Come on' in Czech)'.

The 15th seed won the opening point of the match with a cross-court forehand and only needed 74 minutes to overcome world number 86 Boserup.

Her parents Jiri and Pavla and brothers Jiri and Libor were in the stands on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Thank you for everything, you helped me through this difficult time," Kvitova told the crowd.

"I'm glad with how I played. There are a few things to improve but what can I expect after such a long time."

A French Open semi-finalist in 2012, Kvitova will face either American Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Russian Evgeniya Rodina in the next round.