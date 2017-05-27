BBC Sport - Novak Djokovic 'inspired' by new coach Andre Agassi
Djokovic 'inspired' by new coach Agassi
- From the section Tennis
World number two Novak Djokovic says he is inspired by new coach Andre Agassi and "excited" by the new chapter in his career ahead of the French Open.
