French Open 2017: Heather Watson's qualifying bid ends with loss to Hogenkamp
- From the section Tennis
Heather Watson's bid to qualify for the French Open ended in a comprehensive final-round defeat to Dutchwoman Richel Hogenkamp in Paris.
The 25-year-old British number two was never in contention in the match, going down 6-0 6-3 in one hour 10 minutes.
It continues a difficult season for Watson, who received treatment for what appeared to be a hip problem on Friday.
This is the first time she has missed out on the main draw at a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2011.
It took Watson 10 games to get on the board against world number 105 Hogenkamp but could not mount a comeback.
Johanna Konta is Britain's only representative in the main draw of the women's singles, with Naomi Broady and Tara Moore both having lost in the first round of qualifying.