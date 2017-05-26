French Open 2017: Heather Watson's qualifying bid ends with loss to Hogenkamp

Watson is currently ranked 118 in the world but is likely to drop following the defeat

Heather Watson's bid to qualify for the French Open ended in a comprehensive final-round defeat to Dutchwoman Richel Hogenkamp in Paris.

The 25-year-old British number two was never in contention in the match, going down 6-0 6-3 in one hour 10 minutes.

It continues a difficult season for Watson, who received treatment for what appeared to be a hip problem on Friday.

This is the first time she has missed out on the main draw at a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2011.

It took Watson 10 games to get on the board against world number 105 Hogenkamp but could not mount a comeback.

Johanna Konta is Britain's only representative in the main draw of the women's singles, with Naomi Broady and Tara Moore both having lost in the first round of qualifying.