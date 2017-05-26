French Open 2017: Andy Murray to face Andrey Kuznetsov in first round

From the section

Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov in the French Open first round.

Murray, 30, could face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals, while defending champion Novak Djokovic and nine-time winner Rafael Nadal are in the other half of the draw.

Johanna Konta, the British women's number one and world number seven, will take on Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

This year's tournament starts at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.

Defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza opens against 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone and could face a semi-final against world number one Angelique Kerber, who starts against Ekaterina Makarova.

Second seed Djokovic will play Spain's Marcel Granollers in round one, while fourth seed Nadal faces France's Benoit Paire.

