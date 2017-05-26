French Open 2017: Andy Murray to face Andrey Kuznetsov in first round

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news

Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov in the French Open first round.

Murray, 30, could face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals, while defending champion Novak Djokovic and nine-time winner Rafael Nadal are in the other half of the draw.

Johanna Konta, the British women's number one and world number seven, will take on Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

This year's tournament starts at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.

Defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza opens against 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone and could face a semi-final against world number one Angelique Kerber, who starts against Ekaterina Makarova.

Second seed Djokovic will play Spain's Marcel Granollers in round one, while fourth seed Nadal faces France's Benoit Paire.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Sailing with St Denys Sailing club

Drascombe Sailing Rally Chichester Harbour
Two women in kayaks

Go Canoeing - Guided Tour; Explore the River Wye

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired