Laura Robson: Briton to re-enter world's top 200 after Japan win

  • From the section Tennis
Laura Robson
Laura Robson reached number 27 in the world in 2013

Laura Robson will move back into the world's top 200 after beating fellow Briton Katie Boulter 6-3 6-4 to win the ITF 60k Kurume tournament in Japan.

The 23-year-old will rise to 169th from 218th in Monday's updated rankings.

Her career has been blighted by three years of wrist problems and she has not played in the main draw of a WTA event since August's US Open.

Robson, who was ranked as high as 27th in 2013, has dropped down to a level below the WTA to regain form.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
Chance to try sailing.

A Chance to Try Sailing

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired