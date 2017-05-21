Laura Robson: Briton to re-enter world's top 200 after Japan win

Laura Robson reached number 27 in the world in 2013

Laura Robson will move back into the world's top 200 after beating fellow Briton Katie Boulter 6-3 6-4 to win the ITF 60k Kurume tournament in Japan.

The 23-year-old will rise to 169th from 218th in Monday's updated rankings.

Her career has been blighted by three years of wrist problems and she has not played in the main draw of a WTA event since August's US Open.

Robson, who was ranked as high as 27th in 2013, has dropped down to a level below the WTA to regain form.