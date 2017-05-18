Nikita Kryvonos: American tennis player banned for 10 years

From the section

Nikita Kryvonos played Andy Murray in Wimbledon's boys' tournament in 2004

American tennis player Nikita Kryvonos has been banned for 10 years and fined $20,000 (£15,380) after being found guilty of breaches of the sport's anti-corruption programme.

The Tennis Integrity Unit found he colluded with third parties "to contrive the outcome of a match" at the Challenger event in Illinois in 2015.

This coincided with suspicious betting activity on the match.

The 30-year-old's ban will expire on 29 November 2025.

Kryvonos achieved a career-high singles ranking of 389 in 2007. His most recent ranking, in 2015, was 931.