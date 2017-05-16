Maria Sharapova: French Open tournament director Guy Forget expects wildcard controversy

Sharapova has played in three tournaments since her ban ended

The decision on whether to give Maria Sharapova a French Open wildcard will cause controversy when announced, tournament director Guy Forget says.

Sharapova, 30, has played in three events since her 15-month ban for using meldonium ended in April.

A decision on her participation in the Grand Slam, which starts on 28 May, will be released on Facebook at 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

"Some say she shouldn't get it, others say she served her time," said Forget.

"As you talk with players, it's very controversial," Forget told BBC Sport. "So no matter what happens, there will be a lot of questions around that wildcard."

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli - who has previously said the French Open is "bigger than the players" - will inform Sharapova shortly before the decision is made public.

Forget has discussed the matter with him but says he does not yet know the Federation's final decision.

"We have had a few exchanges in the last few weeks about it," added Forget. "We have made a decision on all the other wildcards, for Maria it's a question mark. None of us know in the organisation so we are waiting."

Sharapova's two-year ban from the sport was reduced to 15 months when the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled she was "not an intentional doper" in October.

But her return to action has been questioned by players such as Roberta Vinci and Eugenie Bouchard, who has said that "I don't think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play again".

Sharapova - a two-time French Open champion - reached the semi-final of the Stuttgart Open and last 32 of the Madrid Open, performances which were not good enough to secure a spot in qualifying for Roland Garros.

But in winning in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday, she guaranteed at least a place in Wimbledon qualifying, and she could yet earn a place in the main draw.