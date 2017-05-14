Italian Open: Dan Evans loses in first round but Aljaz Bedene reaches main draw

Dan Evans is the British number four but clay is his least favourite surface

Dan Evans lost in straight sets in the first round of the Italian Open, but Aljaz Bedene came through qualifying to secure his place in the main draw.

World number 58 Evans, the British number four, lost 6-3 6-1 to Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely in Rome.

But British number three Bedene beat Argentina's Renzo Olivo 6-3 6-4 in the final qualifying round.

World number one Andy Murray, who received a bye in the first round, will play Italy's Fabio Fognini on Monday.

Britain's number two Kyle Edmund is also in action on Monday, against Portugal's Joao Sousa in the first round.