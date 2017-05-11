Andy Murray out in Madrid Open third round, beaten by Borna Coric

Murray reached the final of the Madrid Open last season but was beaten by Novak Djokovic

World number one Andy Murray was knocked out of the Madrid Open as he lost in straight sets to Croat Borna Coric in the last 16.

Coric, 59th in the world rankings having secured his first ATP Tour title in Morocco last month, won 6-3 6-3.

The 20-year-old broke his British opponent three times in the opening set, and a further break in the second was enough to secure victory.

Coric will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

Murray, 29, looked frustrated throughout as his testing clay-court season continued.

The Scot lost in the last 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters on his return from an elbow injury last month, and was then beaten by Thiem in the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open.