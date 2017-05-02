Petra Kvitova returns to practice court on comeback from injury

Kvitova was back on court in Monaco on Tuesday

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has returned to the practice court as she continues her comeback from a career-threatening hand injury.

The 27-year-old Czech suffered damage to tendons and nerves in her left hand when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home in Prostejov in December.

She posted a photo of her playing in Monaco on social media.

"I hope this picture makes you as happy as it makes me," the world number 15 wrote.

"I'm back on the tennis court, hitting with some proper balls."

Kvitova was initially expected to be out for at least six months, but last month said she has a "chance" of making the French Open, starting on 28 May.

She announced she has submitted her entry for Roland Garros, but may not be ready to play.