Andy Murray: Grand Slams do not need Maria Sharapova coverage

World number one Andy Murray will defend his Aegon Championship title at Queen's Club next month following the French Open

World number one Andy Murray says Grand Slams face a "different decision" from smaller tournaments when it comes to giving Maria Sharapova a wildcard.

Sharapova, 30, needs an invitation to compete at this month's French Open after defeat in the Stuttgart Open semi-finals at the weekend.

The tournament was the Russian's first since serving a 15-month doping ban.

"Loads and loads of press went there to cover the event - whereas the Slams don't need that coverage," said Murray.

"It probably doesn't change their event much either way, so they have a different decision to make."

Upcoming events in Madrid and Rome have also taken the decision to award wildcards to Sharapova, who was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for meldonium.

The five-time Grand Slam winner needed to reach the final in Germany to make the world's top 200 and be eligible for French Open qualifying. But defeat to Kristina Mladenovic in the last four pegged her ranking at 262.

She requires a wildcard to compete in qualifying or the main draw at the tournament in Paris, which starts on 28 May.

The French tennis federation is set to announce its decision on 16 May.

Briton Murray, 29, said the French Open and Wimbledon can do "whatever they want" regarding wildcards but added "there is something to be said for working your way back up" the rankings.

"[Sharapova's] playing at a level where she's capable of winning a tournament like Stuttgart already - it would be a three-, four-week period before she'd be competing at the biggest events again," he said.

"To reach the semis in the first tournament back shows that very soon she's going to be back up at the top of the game. It will be a matter of months."

Murray added, however, that he "wouldn't imagine" Sharapova's form would have any bearing on a Grand Slam tournament's decision to issue a wildcard.

The decision to assist Sharapova's return to the WTA Tour has been criticised by rival players, with 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard branding the former world number one "a cheat" who should not have been allowed to play again.

'My elbow is always sore'

Murray lost to Dominic Thiem at the Barcelona Open, his second tournament back after injury

Having missed Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final defeat to France with an elbow injury before returning in Monte Carlo, Murray continued his comeback at the Barcelona Open where he was beaten by Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals.

He will next compete on clay at the Madrid Open, starting on Monday, followed by the Italian Open on 15 May.

"My elbow is always sore, so that's nothing to do with the injury - for the last three or four years, it's always been a bit stiff," said Murray, speaking at The Queen's Club, where he will defend his Aegon Championship title next month.

"It was great in Barcelona for the amount of tennis I played - I pushed it, playing three hours and then having to come back the next day and play again, and the elbow felt really good.

"I just need to start serving better which hopefully will happen over the next few weeks."