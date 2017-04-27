Maria Sharapova wins again in Stuttgart but Johanna Konta is out

Johanna Konta beat Japan's Naomi Osaka in the first round in Stuttgart

British number one Johanna Konta is out of the Stuttgart Open after a second-round defeat by Anastasija Sevastova.

Konta, 25, broke in the opening game but failed to hold her own serve until her fourth attempt and was beaten 6-3 7-5 by the Latvian world number 26.

Konta broke to go 3-1 up in the second set but lost that advantage in the next game and was broken again at 5-5, as Sevastova clinched victory.

Meanwhile Maria Sharapova beat fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova 7-5 6-1.

Sharapova sees off fellow Russian Makarova

Sharapova made it two wins out of two following her return from a 15-month doping ban by defeating Makarova 7-5 6-1.

The five-time Grand Slam winner dominated Makarova, ranked 43 in the world, wrapping up the victory in just one hour, 20 minutes.

Sharapova was powerful on serve, as she had been in Wednesday's win over Italy's Roberta Vinci, but struggled at times with her return.

Once she had claimed the first set with a late break of serve, she powered through the second, breaking twice before wrapping up the match with an ace.

In the last eight, the 30-year-old faces Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit, who was a 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 victor over Spanish fifth seed Garbine Muguruza.

Konta denied rematch with Halep

Wednesday's first-round victory over Naomi Osaka was just Konta's third WTA Tour win on clay.

She began well on Thursday with a break of Sevastova's serve in the first game but lost the next three games and did not hold her own serve until the fourth attempt.

Sevastova, ranked 19 places below Konta at 26, produced three successive aces en route to clinching the opening set before recovering from 3-1 down in the second to level.

A missed forehand opportunity then cost Konta as she was broken in the 11th game and Sevastova served out the victory with her sixth ace.

Had Konta won, she would have faced Romania's Simona Halep in the third round.

Those two were involved in Sunday's controversial Fed Cup meeting in Constanta, which Halep won 6-1 6-3 after Konta left the court in tears.