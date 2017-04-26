BBC Sport - Maria Sharapova faces media after winning return from doping ban
Sharapova faces media after winning return
- From the section Tennis
Former world number one Maria Sharapova faces the media after returning to tennis following a 15-month doping ban with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Roberta Vinci at the Stuttgart Open.
