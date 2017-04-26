Barcelona Open: Andy Murray through as Bernard Tomic's withdraws

Andy Murray won 18 of his 21 matches during the European clay-court season last year

Andy Murray is through to the third round of the Barcelona Open after Australia's Bernard Tomic withdrew before the match with an injured back.

Murray, 29, will play the winner between Spanish pair Albert Montanes and Feliciano Lopez in the last 16.

The world number one accepted a late wildcard for Barcelona after his third-round defeat by Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

Fellow Briton Dan Evans faces Austria's Dominic Thiem in the third round.

Both Evans and Murray will play their matches on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Britain's Aljaz Bedene plays the Netherlands' Robin Haase in the second round of the Hungarian Open in Budapest on Wednesday.