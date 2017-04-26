Maria Sharapova: Russian to learn French Open fate on 16 May

Sharapova is a two-time champion at Roland Garros, last winning the tournament in 2014

Former world number one Maria Sharapova will find out on 16 May if she has been given a wildcard for the French Open.

The 30-year-old Russian's 15-month ban for using meldonium ends on Wednesday when she plays in the first round of the Stuttgart Open as a wildcard entry.

French federation president Bernard Giudicelli said he would call Sharapova before the decision is made public on Facebook at 18:00 BST.

Sharapova is a two-time winner at Roland Garros, which starts on 28 May.

Giudicelli, who said he will discuss Sharapova's wildcard with French Open tournament director Guy Forget on 15 May, added: "The tournament is bigger than the players."

The five-time Grand Slam champion practised on Wednesday morning for the first time since her ban, before her match against Italy's Roberta Vinci.

Vinci has questioned the decision to give the Russian wildcards, but it has been defended by WTA chief Steve Simon, who said it is in keeping with how former dopers are treated in other sports.

In addition to Stuttgart, Sharapova has been granted wildcards by the organisers of the events in Madrid and Rome.

She does not have a world ranking after her points expired during her suspension and would need to reach the final in Stuttgart to be eligible for French Open qualifying.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Sharapova is likely to be given a wildcard into qualifying at Roland Garros rather than the tournament's main draw.

Meanwhile, the prize money for the French Open has been increased by 12% to 36 millions euros (£30.5m).

The winners will win 2.1 million euros each, a 100,000-euro increase from 2016, with first-round losers earning 35,000 euros.