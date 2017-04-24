Fed Cup: Nadia Comaneci defends Ilie Nastase over outburst

Ilie Nastase (pictured) and Nadia Comaneci are the two most high-profile sports stars in Romania

Romania's legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci has defended compatriot Ilie Nastase following his outburst during the Fed Cup win over Great Britain.

Romania captain Nastase swore at the umpire before abusing Johanna Konta and GB captain Anne Keothavong on Saturday.

He was banned from the tie and later handed a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

"Ilie is very patriotic and sometimes he says things that he doesn't really mean," Comaneci said.

"Everybody in Romania loves Ilie because he is Ilie."

But the close friend of two-time Grand Slam champion Nastase also warned that the 70-year-old must accept any punishment imposed by the ITF.

"Of course Ilie is responsible for what comes out of his mouth, and I think it is important in sport that you keep the respect and good behaviour," she added.

"He will have to deal with it [the consequences], but he can survive whatever happens to him. People make mistakes."

Nadia Comaneci became the first gymnast in Olympic history to be awarded a perfect 10 at the Montreal Games in 1976

The ITF is investigating Nastase's conduct in Constanta on Saturday and also the derogatory comments relating to 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams' unborn child.

The organisation said the provisional suspension meant Nastase "shall be denied access to any ITF event, including the Fed Cup", pending further investigation into "a breach of the Fed Cup welfare policy".

But as Britain were beaten 3-1 on Sunday, Nastase returned to the site.

He was later ordered to leave after entering the VIP restaurant, BBC Sport's tennis correspondent Russell Fuller reported.

A spokesperson for the ITF told BBC Sport on Monday that they were aware of Nastase re-entering the venue on Sunday.

But as the investigation is ongoing and they will not be making further comment.

And despite awaiting punishment by the ITF, Nastase said on Monday: "I don't regret it and they can send me to prison if they want - I don't care," he said.

The Times also reported on Monday that All England Club have held initial discussions about Nastase's behaviour and will not invite the Romanian into the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year.

An All England Club spokesman told the Press Association: "Invitations to the Royal Box are at the discretion of the chairman and committee of management who will take into account a range of factors, including any suspensions, when determining the guest list for the Championships."