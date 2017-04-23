Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas for record 10th title

It was Nadal's 70th career ATP Tour title win

Rafael Nadal won the Monte Carlo Masters for a record 10th time with a dominant 6-1 6-3 victory over fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

It was Nadal's first title in almost a year and he became the first man in the Open era to win the same event 10 times.

The 30-year-old is aiming for a 10th French Open title as well next month.

He won eight Monte Carlo titles in a row from 2005 to 2012 but then lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final.

He won the title again last year and then added the Barcelona crown a week later, yet had not lifted a trophy since.

He had lost three finals so far this year, including January's Australian Open against Roger Federer.

"It has been an amazing week on one of the most important events on the Tour. I played well here, which helps me a lot to start the claycourt season with confidence," Nadal said.