BBC Sport - Fed Cup: Is this the 'shot of the century' from GB's Jocelyn Rae?

Watch Jocelyn Rae's incredible trick shot in a dead rubber doubles match alongside Laura Robson in their win against Romania's Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu at the Fed Cup.

WATCH MORE: Konta tears & Nastase sent off - dramatic scenes at Fed Cup

