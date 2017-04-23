BBC Sport - Fed Cup: Is this the 'shot of the century' from GB's Jocelyn Rae?
Is this the 'shot of the century' from GB's Rae?
- From the section Tennis
Watch Jocelyn Rae's incredible trick shot in a dead rubber doubles match alongside Laura Robson in their win against Romania's Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu at the Fed Cup.
WATCH MORE: Konta tears & Nastase sent off - dramatic scenes at Fed Cup
Available to UK users only.
