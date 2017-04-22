BBC Sport - Johanna Konta tears & Nastase sent off - dramatic scenes at Fed Cup
Konta tears & Nastase sent off - dramatic scenes at Fed Cup
- From the section Tennis
BBC Sport takes a look back at what happened during a dramatic Fed Cup game, Romania captain Ilie Nastase was banned while Johanna Konta left the court in tears.
