Fed Cup: Heather Watson beaten by Simona Halep in opener

Watson has not beaten Halep in four matches between them

Great Britain went 1-0 down in their Fed Cup World Group II play-off in Romania after Heather Watson lost 6-4 6-1 to Simona Halep.

World number five Halep increased her intensity at 4-4 and broke Watson to love before serving out to take the opening set for the hosts.

Watson, ranked 113, struggled to cope with her rival as she lost her serve twice to love in the second set.

GB's Johanna Konta plays Sorana Cirstea in Saturday's other singles match.

Watson faced a tough tie against Halep and it proved to be the case in a match that lasted one hour and nine minutes.

Both players started nervously as they were broken in their opening games before they steadied themselves and got to 4-4.

Halep then came into her own as she started to dominate and improved her head-to-head record against Watson to 4-0.