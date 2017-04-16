Biel Bienne Open: 17-year-old Marketa Vondrousova wins first tour title

From the section

Marketa Vondrousova reached a career high singles ranking of world number 222 in April

Marketa Vondrousova, a 17-year-old qualifier, beat Anett Kontaveit in the final of the Biel Bienne Open in Switzerland to win her first WTA title.

The Czech world number 233 edged Estonia's 99th-ranked Kontaveit - who beat Britain's Heather Watson in the first round - 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

Vondrousova had beaten Czech compatriot and world number 18 Barbora Strycova in the semi-final.

Sunday's victory moves her close to the top 100 for the first time.