GB's Aljaz Bedene wins second ATP Challenger tournament in a row

Bedene has won 17 of his last 18 matches

British number four Aljaz Bedene beat Portugal's Gastao Elias to win his second tournament in a row.

The Slovenia-born 27-year-old won 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in the clay-court Open Citta Della Disfada final in Barletta, Italy.

Bedene won the Verrazzano Open in France last week, and now has three titles to his name on the secondary ATP Challenger Tour in 2017.

He is on a 10-match unbeaten run, and is forecast to rise from 76th in the rankings to around 69th.

The clay-court specialist has now won 17 of his last 18 matches, with the only defeat coming on hard courts at the Miami Masters.