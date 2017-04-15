GB's Dominic Inglot wins Marrakech doubles title with Mate Pavic

Inglot was part of Britain's Davis Cup team in France last week

Britain's Dom Inglot won the seventh ATP doubles title of his career as he teamed up with Mate Pavic of Croatia for the first time in Morocco.

The pair beat Spanish second seeds Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez 6-4 2-6 11-9 in the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech.

Inglot, 31, has now won at least one title each year since 2012.

Pavic, 23, is Inglot's third ATP doubles partner of 2017 after Florian Mergea and Robin Haase.

The new pairing also knocked out third seeds Rohan Bopanna and Marcin Matkowski in the second round of the clay-court event.

"This is the first we played together and we had a great week," Inglot told the ATP.

"Mate played very well. The level was extremely high, almost like at a Masters 1000. We had to beat very strong teams this week and therefore the title means even more to us."