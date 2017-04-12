Fed Cup: Great Britain name unchanged team

Britain beat Croatia 2-1 in February, but are underdogs for the tie against Romania this month

Great Britain have named an unchanged Fed Cup team of Johanna Konta, Heather Watson, Laura Robson and Jocelyn Rae for their tie against Romania.

Britain travel to the Black Sea city of Constanta for the World Group II play-off on outdoor clay on 22-23 April.

They are looking to return to the elite level of the competition for the first time since 1993, but will go into the tie as heavy underdogs.

Britain set up the tie with a 2-1 victory over Croatia in February.

World number five Simona Halep was named in Romania's squad, alongside Irina-Camelia Begu, Monica Niculescu and Sorana Cirstea.

Konta, who claimed the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open earlier in April, is the highest-ranked British female at number seven in the world. Watson, at 110, is next.

"Romania have a first-class team and will have home advantage on their best surface. We are very much the underdogs," British captain Anne Keothavong said.

"But we have an excellent team spirit with lots of combined Fed Cup experience and Johanna is playing the best tennis of her career."